Mortgages slip back

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.66% for the week ending Nov. 21, 2019, down from 3.75% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Print compares with a cycle low of 3.49% touched in September.

“The housing market continues to steadily gain momentum with rising homebuyer demand and increased construction due to the strong job market, ebullient market sentiment and low mortgage rates,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

With residential real estate accounting for a sixth of the U.S. economy, the strong real estate market should support economic growth heading into next year, he said.

15-year FRM averages 3.15% vs. 3.20% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.39% vs. 3.44% a year ago.

In other housing market news, October existing home sales rose 1.9% to 5.460M, just under the 5.480M consensus.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) edges down 0.1% ; iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) falls 0.3% .

ETFs: MORL, REM, ITB, XHB, MORT, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML