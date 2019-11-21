Xerox could offer $26/share for HP - Evercore

Xerox sends a letter to HP's board, saying it will take its case for a $22/share combination to the shareholders unless HP agrees on mutual confirmatory due diligence by 5 PM on November 25.

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani says Xerox (XRX +0.5% ) "can feasibly offer" up to $26/share for HP (HPQ -0.5% ) to remain in combination talks.

The analyst says the higher figure would be harder for HP's board to turn down, considering it's higher than HPQ's 52-week high.

Accretion dynamics do become "less attractive" with the increased bid.

Evercore rates HPQ at Outperform with a $24 target. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

Post updated with information about the board letter.