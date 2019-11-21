J. M. Smucker Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, November 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.14 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.