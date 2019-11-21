Foot Locker Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+13.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward.