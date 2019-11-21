Sanofi says sutimlimab met endpoint in Phase 3 study

Sanofi (SNY +2.3% ) moves higher after saying sutimlimab met its primary endpoint for safety and efficacy in a Phase 3 trial for patients with cold agglutinin disease with a history of recent transfusions.

Sutimlimab is the first investigational complement inhibitor for the treatment of CAD, a rare but severe blood disorder that results in the constant and premature destruction of red blood cells by the body's immune system.

The primary efficacy outcome was response rate based on a composite of an increase in hemoglobin from baseline or reaching a hemoglobin level at treatment assessment endpoint and the absence of transfusions during weeks 5-26 of the trial.