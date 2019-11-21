Hibbett Sports Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.75M (+20.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.