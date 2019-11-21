CFM likely to win big engine deal from Emirates

Emirates hasn't yet decided on an engine-maker for its newly ordered 787s, but the carrier is leaning toward turbines from CFM International (owned by GE (GE +0.5% ) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY +0.5% )) rather than Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY -0.2% ), according to Bloomberg.

The carrier on Wednesday announced deals for 30 787s worth $8.8B at list prices, together with 126 larger 777Xs. That's 40 planes fewer than originally planned, including six older 777s converted to the new version.