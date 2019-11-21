GE likely to win big engine deal from Emirates

Emirates hasn't yet decided on an engine-maker for its newly ordered 787s, but the carrier is leaning toward turbines from GE Aviation (NYSE:GE) rather than Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY -0.2%), according to Bloomberg.
The carrier on Wednesday announced deals for 30 787s worth $8.8B at list prices, together with 126 larger 777Xs. That's 40 planes fewer than originally planned, including six older 777s converted to the new version.
On Tuesday, Emirates separately picked Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines to go with an Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -0.9%) order, which was trimmed from 70 jets - made up of 40 A350s and 30 A330s - to a 50-jet order of just the A350s.
This was corrected on 11/22/2019 at 07:16 AM. GEnx turbines for the 787 are made by GE Aviation, not by CFM International.