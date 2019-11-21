BAML names top two food picks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) are the firm's top picks in the food sector.

The BAML analyst team thinks MDLZ and HSY are both skewed more to snacking than other food peers and are in the process of leveraging investments in brands, marketing and capabilities.

Mondelez is tagged with a $61 price objective based on 23X the 2020E EPS estimate. The sell-side average PT on Mondelez is $60.42.

Hershey lands a $165 price objective based on 27X the 2020E EPS of $6.10, a premium to the peer group average of 16X. The average sell-side PT on Hershey is $147.15.