Bitcoin slides below key technical level

Bitcoin sinks below $8,000 for the first time in almost a month, breaching its 200-day moving average line, which is considered a sell signal by many analysts and chartists if the asset doesn't quickly recover, Bloomberg reports.
Bitcoin sinks 6.4% to $7,612.56.
The decline continues themes that developed since the summer, says Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman. “Volumes are low, no new money is coming into the ecosystem, and stocks/bonds/gold are all up double-digits year-to-date, which makes the non-crypto world lose focus on this emerging asset class.”
Though analysts are finding it difficult to pinpoint the cause of the selloff, some sees China's latest crackdown on crypto as a potential catalyst.
The country has taken steps to curb crypto trading even after it recently said it may start to embrace the blockchain technology that underlies cryptos.
