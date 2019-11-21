Facebook considering political ad changes - DJ

Facebook (FB +0.4%) is in discussions with Democratic and Republican ad buyers over possible changes to its ad policy, Dow Jones reports.
The social network could raise the minimum amount of people able to be targeted by a specific ad, a move that could slow the spread of disinformation, according to the report.
That follows pressure coming from tech rivals who have changed up their policies; Twitter (TWTR +3.9%) moved to ban political ads entirely, while Google (GOOG -0.5%, GOOGL -0.6%) staked out a middle ground by heavily limiting the ability to target political ads.
