Onconova Therapeutics slides after share offering

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX -42.7%) announces that it priced an offering of 55M shares at $0.20 per share.
Each share of stock in the offering was sold with a common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. The common stock warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Onconova will generated $11M in proceeds from the offering, before deducting fees and expenses.
The offering is expected to close on or about November 25.
ONYX is at a 52-week low.
Source: Press Release
