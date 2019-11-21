Onconova Therapeutics slides after share offering

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX -42.7% ) announces that it priced an offering of 55M shares at $0.20 per share.

Each share of stock in the offering was sold with a common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. The common stock warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Onconova will generated $11M in proceeds from the offering, before deducting fees and expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 25.

ONYX is at a 52-week low.

