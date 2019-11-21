SQM's Q3 profit plunges on lower lithium prices, weak Chinese demand

Lithium producer SQM (SQM +0.5% ) trades slightly higher despite reporting a 27% Y/Y decline in Q3 net earnings to $60.5M while revenues fell 13% to $473M, hurt by lower sales volume while benefiting from higher iodine prices.

SQM says Q3 lithium revenues fell 26% Y/Y as prices fell 28%, while sales volumes continued to grow, rising 12%.

SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos says the company anticipated the significantly lower average prices but demand from China, the world's top lithium consumer, was weaker than expected.

Ramos sees FY 2019 lithium demand growth of 14%, lower than SQM's long-term estimates of 16%-20%, but the company still expects to meet 2019 sales volume targets of 47K metric tons and remains "very positive about the long-term demand fundamentals."

Q3 results did not include effects from recent unrest in Chile, the world's second leading producer of lithium, where protests have paralyzed many major cities.