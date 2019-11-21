NetEase gains as analysts laud game outlook
Nov. 21, 2019 11:46 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)NTESBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NetEase (NTES +1.4%) is higher today after its Q3 earnings showed profit growth and analysts reacted to new visibility into the company's game pipeline.
- Benchmark raised its target to $380 from $305, pointing to "resilient performance of its existing flagship titles, increasing new game launches and a strong game pipeline that’s geared with a rich number of diversified games."
- That new target implies 30% upside.
- BofA Merrill Lynch also raised target, to $366 from $358, noting "better visibility" in new game debuts along with lower tax rates after the divestment of Kaola in September.
- Earnings call presentation
- Earnings call transcript