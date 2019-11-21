Stocks continue to slide

With no strong upward catalysts in China-U.S. trade developments, stocks continue to drift down. The Nasdaq falls 0.4% and the S&P 500 and Dow slip 0.3% .

While China's top trade negotiator said he's "cautiously optimistic" about a deal, there's speculation that President Trump could sign legislation that supports protesters in Hong Kong.

China has said such a move would constitute "gross" interference in Hong Kong affairs.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy ( +0.6% ) is the only one moving up; real estate ( -0.9% ) and information technology ( -0.6% ) lag the broader market.

The 10-year Treasury dips, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.77%.

The Cboe Volatility index, a.k.a. the "fear index", rises 6.6% to 13.63, still well below the 24.59 reading in early August.

Crude oil falls 0.4% to $56.91 per barrel.

The Dollar Index is flat at 97.94.