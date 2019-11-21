Stocks continue to slide

With no strong upward catalysts in China-U.S. trade developments, stocks continue to drift down. The Nasdaq falls 0.4% and the S&P 500 and Dow slip 0.3%.
While China's top trade negotiator said he's "cautiously optimistic" about a deal, there's speculation that President Trump could sign legislation that supports protesters in Hong Kong.
China has said such a move would constitute "gross" interference in Hong Kong affairs.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, energy (+0.6%) is the only one moving up; real estate (-0.9%) and information technology (-0.6%) lag the broader market.
The 10-year Treasury dips, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.77%.
The Cboe Volatility index, a.k.a. the "fear index", rises 6.6% to 13.63, still well below the 24.59 reading in early August.
Crude oil falls 0.4% to $56.91 per barrel.
The Dollar Index is flat at 97.94.
The U.S. stock market action follows European trading. The Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.4%. Germany's DAX ended the session down 0.2%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%.
