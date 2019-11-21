Pacific Global ETFs adds two income-focused ETFs

Pacific Global ETFs adds two income-focused exchange-traded funds to its lineup of actively managed investment strategies.

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) and Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) are designed to complement the firm's flagship fund, Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF.

The international equity ETF seeks to provide income and long-term capital growth from equities in developed countries; total expense ratio of 0.39%.

The high yield ETF seeks to provide income and long-term capital growth by investing in a focused portfolio of liquid, high-yield debt securities; total expense ratio of 0.39%.