Crude oil climbs as OPEC seen extending supply cuts until June

Oil prices are higher following a Reuters report that OPEC and its allies are likely to extend production cuts until mid-2020 when they meet early next month.

Saudi Arabia wants to focus first on boosting adherence to OPEC's production pact before committing to any more cuts, according to the report.

Extending yesterday's strong gains, January WTI crude (NYSEARCA:USO) +1.9% to $58.12/bbl and January Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) +1.8% to $63.56/bbl.

Oil prices "got a further boost after Russia signaled it will continue to cooperate with OPEC to restrict output," says Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM, but "without a significant improvement in the global economic outlook, the OPEC cuts will continue to have a limited impact in lifting prices."

The energy group (XLE +1.2% ) tops the S&P sector leaderboard for the second straight day.

