TD sees two more Fed rate cuts in 2020

With only one more Federal Open Market Committee left for 2019, TD strategist Oscar Munoz looks ahead to next year's FOMC composition and what that implies for monetary policy.

Next year's committee "is set to tilt in the balance in a slightly less hawkish direction" and supports the view that the Fed will cut rates twice in H1 2020, writes Munoz.

Regional Fed presidents Neel Kashkari, Robert Kaplan, Patrick Harker, and Loretta Mester will replace James Bullard, Charles Evans, Eric Rosengren, and Esther George as FOMC voting members.

TD describes Kashkari as a "dove", Kaplan as "neutral", and Mester as a "neutral/hawk", who is comfortable with current policy, but likely to push for less accommodation next year it the economy doesn't falter.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, EDV, TMF, VGLT, TBF, SPTL