Freeport McMoRan slips after setting lower 2020 treatment charges

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -0.6% ) and three Chinese copper smelters reportedly agree to a 23% cut in annual treatment and refining charges for 2020, pushing the industry benchmark to its lowest since 2011.

FCX settled with Jiangxi Copper, Tongling Nonferrous Metals and China Copper Corp. in three separate deals at the same price, according to a Reuters report.

The charges, paid by miners to smelters to process ore into refined metal, were set at $62/mt and $0.062/lb., down from $80.80/mt and $0.0808/lb. in 2019, reflecting tight concentrate supply and China's rising processing capacity.

The agreements, made during the Asia Copper Week gathering in Shanghai, saw the TC/RCs benchmark falling for a fifth straight year to its lowest in nine years.