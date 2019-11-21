Sutter Rock to buy back 7.6% of its shares in tender offer

Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS -1.2%) expects to repurchase ~1.45M shares, representing ~7.6% of its outstanding shares, at a price of $6.90 per share.
The proration factor for the tender offer is ~77.9%.
Its modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer expired at 5:00 PM on Nov. 20, 2019.
The purchase price of properly tendered shares represents 61.38% of net asset value per share based on the Sept. 30, 2019 NAV per share.
Previously: Sutter Rock to buy back up to $10M of shares in modified 'Dutch auction' (Oct. 21)
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on SSSS