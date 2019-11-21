Comtech to acquire UHP Networks for $40M

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL +0.5%) has a deal to acquire UHP Networks for $40M.
The target is a Canada-based provider of satellite ground station technology solutions.
“With end markets for high-speed satellite-based networks significantly growing, Comtech’s acquisition of UHP is a significant step in enhancing our solution offerings for the satellite ground station market," says Comtech CEO Fred Kornberg.
The deal includes acquisition of a UHP sister company and all associated intellectual property.
It also includes an earn-out of up to $10M dependent on sales milestones over the 12 months following closing, which is expected to come late in H2 of fiscal 2020.
