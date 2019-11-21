McDermott defends participation in Russian petrochemical project

McDermott (MDR +33.9% ) says its newly awarded contract for work on a petrochemical project in Russia, announced earlier this week, is in full compliance with the law and does not breach international sanctions against the country.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) pulled out of the same Baltic Coast project in April; according to Reuters, one factor behind the decision was that Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) brought in another partner with links to businessman Arkady Rotenberg, who is on a U.S. sanctions blacklist.

MDR said this week it will provide ethylene technology and basic engineering for two ethylene crackers at what is the largest ethylene integration project in the world; it was awarded the contract by Baltic Chemical Company, which is 100% owned by RusGazDobycha.

RusGazDobycha's parent company previously was controlled by blacklisted Rotenberg, an ally of Russian Pres. Putin, but MDR says Rotenberg has since sold interests in BCC and no longer has ties to the company.