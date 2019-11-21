Microsoft delays launch for AirPods competitor

Microsoft (MSFT -0.2% ) delays the release of its Surface Earbuds until spring 2020. The competitor to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPods was scheduled to launch late this year.

MSFT Chief Product Officer Panos Panay: "Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020."

Microsoft unveiled the Earbuds at its Surface event last month.