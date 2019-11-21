Loonie gains as Poloz says monetary policy is 'about right'

The loonie strengthens 0.3% against the euro, 0.2% against the greenback, and 0.2% vs. the yen as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he believes monetary policy conditions are "about right."

Still, the central bank's officials are carefully watching to see if global trade tensions will spread into the broader economy.

The Canadian economy is faring well overall, helped by housing and services, and inflation is on target, he said at an onstage interview in Toronto.

The Bank of Canada is one of the few major banks that hasn't loosened monetary policy; its policy interest rate has remained at 1.75% since October 2018, when it raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points.

ETFs: FXC