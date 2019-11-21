FDA OKs AstraZeneca's Calquence for lymphocytic leukemia

AstraZeneca (AZN +1.1% ) says the FDA approved Calquence (acalabrutinib) as a treatment for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

AZN says the approval was based on positive results from two phase 3 clinical trials that showed Calquence in combination with obinutuzumab or as a monotherapy significantly reduced the relative risk of disease progression or death.

The U.S. approval is among the first to be granted under Project Orbis, which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology medicines among the FDA's international partners.