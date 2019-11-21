Telefónica taps AT&T Mexico for last-mile wireless

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) notes in a filing that its Mexican subsidiary has signed a deal for wholesale last-mile wireless access from AT&T Mexico (T +0.9% ).

In the eight-year deal, Telefónica will gradually migrate traffic to AT&T Mexico's access network while continuing to work as an independent operator.

It's the next move in a structural transformation of its business, Telefónica Mexico says; it expects an annual positive impact on cash flow of €230M from year three, and generate a reduction in net debt of about €500M.