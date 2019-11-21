Ram lands another green truck award

The Ram 1500 (NYSE:FCAU) wins the 2020 Green Truck of the Year award by Green Car Journal for the second consecutive year.

The publication notes the all-new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine leads the half-ton pickup truck segment in torque and diesel towing capability, as well as fuel range. Paired with an available 33-gallon fuel tank, Ram's driving range exceeds 1K miles.

"The Ram 1500 stands out in the pickup field, not only with its exclusive use of eTorque mild-hybrid technology, but also with a more powerful EcoDiesel engine that's EPA rated up to 32 highway mpg," says Green Car Journal's Ron Cogan.

Source: Press Release