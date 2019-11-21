DuPont added as Catalyst Call Buy at Deutsche Bank

DuPont (DD +1.2% ) is higher after Deutsche Bank makes the stock a Catalyst Call Buy idea ahead of the release of Dark Waters, a movie about an attorney's battle against the company for releasing a potentially toxic chemical.

Deutsche Bank thinks the movie, which has weighed on the stock price in recent days, may add clarity and remove an overhang from the stock, as any potential negative share price reaction should be fully reflected by early next week and investors will be able to focus again on the fact that the legacy PFOA liability is with Chemours following the 2015 separation of the two companies.

DD's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.