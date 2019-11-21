Boeing-Embraer JV gains approval from China

Boeing (BA -0.5% ) and Embraer (ERJ +0.4% ) reportedly won unconditional antitrust approval from China for their deals to jointly manufacture small jetliners and market a military cargo jet.

The decision would remove a significant hurdle for the plans, but a major obstacle remains in the European Union, where officials stopped their antitrust probe earlier this month, saying they had not received enough information from the companies.

Separately, Boeing has settled more than half of the 118 claims related to the fatal Lion Air crash on a 737 MAX aircraft, it was revealed today at a court hearing.