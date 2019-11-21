FedEx preps for sizzling Cyber Monday

FedEx (FDX) says it expects to move 33M packages through its global network on Cyber Monday.

That tally is just a warmup for following two Mondays after December 2 when FedEx expects to more than double its average daily package volume.

The spikes on Mondays are attributed to weekend online shopping, resulting in orders hitting retailers’ shipping cycles early in the week.

This year, the company's FedEx Freight Direct will cover more than 80% of the contiguous U.S. population. The new e-commerce solution offers delivery of bulky items such as furniture, TVs and exercise equipment by FedEx Freight team members into residences and businesses.

Source: Press Release