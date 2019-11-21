No deal yet on USMCA, Rep. Neal says

House Democrats and the Trump administration failed to reach an agreement on President Trump's North American trade deal during a meeting today.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said the two sides made progress but didn't finalize an agreement after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Neal said it's still possible that the House could vote on the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement by the end of the year.

Before the meeting, Pelosi told reporters that "I'm not even sure if we came to an agreement today that it would be enough time to finish" before the end of the year.

Mexico has ratified the agreement, but Canada hasn't yet approved it.

ETFs: EWW, EWC, FXC, MXF, MXE, MEXX