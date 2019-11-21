YouTube updating harassment policy, clarifying kids content
Nov. 21, 2019 By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- YouTube (GOOG +0.1%)(GOOGL +0.1%) CEO Susan Wojcicki's quarterly letter says the company is talking with creators to help develop a new harassment policy, though she didn't provide a timeline.
- Wojcicki also clarified the crackdown on violent content: "We’ve heard loud and clear that our policies need to differentiate between real-world violence and gaming violence. We have a policy update coming soon that will do just that. The new policy will have fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence."
- YouTube says it's working to match edgier content with appropriate advertisers, like violent video games or R-rated movies. The platform has faced several waves of advertiser backlashes due to the inappropriate pairing of content and ads.
- YouTube also vaguely promises more clarity about the FTC-mandated requirements for videos aimed at children.