FERC OKs four LNG export projects in Texas

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves three proposed new liquefied natural gas export facilities in Texas and the expansion of another, which will roughly double current U.S. LNG export capacity.

FERC voted 2-1 in favor of all four projects, with 6.2B cf/day of combined capacity: Exelon-backed (EXC -2.2% ) Annova LNG, NextDecade's (NEXT -1.1% ) Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG - all near Brownsville - as well as Cheniere Energy's (LNG +1.6% ) planned stage three expansion at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project.

Democrat Commissioner Rich Glick, who has repeatedly criticized the agency for ignoring climate change, dissented in each vote.

