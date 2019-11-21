Regulators warn banks about bias risks in algorithms

Banks using complex algorithms for lending better be able to explain why some borrowers are granted credit and others aren't, regulators said at a conference today.

If they can't, they'll have a tough time defending against allegations of discriminatory lending, said one regulator from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at an industry conference.

The topic is particularly salient as Goldman Sachs is being investigated for gender discrimination after a high-profile entrepreneur pointed out that his wife was granted a much lower credit limit than he was when applying for the Apple credit card.

"If you're facing those allegations, the first step is to understand why the algorithm in the decision-making process led to two different outcomes for apparently similarly situated applicants," said Albert Chang, counsel in the CFPB's innovation office.

Lenders say algorithms in lending decisions remove bias and make the loan application process quicker, cheaper, and more efficient when pricing credit. Meanwhile, regulators who enforce fair-lending laws are pushing banks to address the risk that complex models may build in bias that they're meant to eliminate.