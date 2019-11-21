Gulfport Energy shareholder calls for board shakeup

Firefly Value Partners says it wants a seat on Gulfport Energy's (GPOR -2.2% ) board, as it criticizes the "half-measures" it says the gas exploration and production company is taking to improve its financial performance.

GPOR earlier this week announced job cuts, board changes and an end to its stock buyback program to focus on debt repurchases, but the stock has continued to drop, prompting Firefly - which owns a 9.9% stake in the company - to fire off a letter to the board that blames the current directors for the company's failures.

GPOR said on Monday that Chairman David Houston would not stand for re-election next year and two other directors - would step down by year-end, which Firefly wants filled with one of its representatives.

GPOR says it has invited the hedge fund "to provide criteria and/or resumes for qualified new director candidates, which they have declined to do."