Ross Stores +1% after earnings topper
Ross Stores +1% after earnings topper
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reports comparable sales increased 5% in Q3 on top of last year's 3% increase.
- Operating margin was up to 12.4% of sales due to better than expected sales and merchandise margin.
- Looking ahead, Ross Stores sees full-year EPS of $4.52 to $4.57 vs. $4.41 to $4.50 prior view and $4.51 consensus.
- CEO update: "As we enter this year’s holiday season, we are up against multiple years of strong comparable store sales gains. In addition, we expect another fiercely competitive retail landscape, along with ongoing uncertainty surrounding the macro-economic and political environment. As such, while we hope to do better, we continue to project fourth quarter comparable store sales gains of 1% to 2% versus a 4% increase last year."
- Shares of Ross Stores are up 1.06% in AH trading to $112.97
