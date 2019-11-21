Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports full-price sales fell 4.1% in Q3 and off-price sales rose 1.2%.

Digital sales rose 7% during the quarter and as a percentage of total sales accounted for 34%.

Gross margin came in at 34.3% of sales vs. 34.0% consensus and 33.3% a year ago.

Management update: "Our third quarter earnings exceeded expectations, demonstrating substantial progress in the delivery of our strategy and strength of our operating discipline. Through our customer focus, we drove broad-based improvement in top-line trends. The consistent strength of our inventory and expense execution contributed to increased profitability for the quarter."

Looking ahead, Nordstrom anticipates full-year revenue to fall 2% and EPS of $3.25 to $3.30 vs. $3.26 consensus and $3.25 to $3.50 prior outlook.

Shares of Nordstrom are up 5.54% in AH trading to $36.20.

Previously: Nordstrom EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Nov. 21)