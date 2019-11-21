Splunk beats, raises FY revenue view; shares +5.6%

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) +5.6% beats Q3 estimates with revenue up 30% Y/Y. The upside Q4 outlook sees revenue of $780M versus the $767.71M consensus.

Q3 software revenue was up 40% Y/Y to $454M.

Total ARR was $1.4B, up 53%.

Operating cash flow was -$135M and FCF was -$162M.

Splunk signed 440 new enterprise customers in the quarter. New and expanded customers included Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG).

The FY guidance raises revenue from $2.3B to $2.35B and maintains an operating margin outlook of 14%.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

