StoneCo Q3 adjusted net income rises 126% Y/Y

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 total revenue and income of R$671.1M (US$159M) jumped 60% from the year-ago quarter. Q3 adjusted net income of R$201.9M rose 126% Y/Y. Q3 adjusted net margin of 30.1%, up 8.5 basis points from a year ago. Total payment volume of R$32.6B rose 50% Y/Y. Total active clients reached 428,900, up 83% Y/Y; net addition of active clients was 68,700. Q3 take rate of 1.91% increased from 1.85% in Q2. Conference call at 5:00 PM ET. Previously: StoneCo reports Q3 results (Nov. 21)

This was corrected on 11/22/2019 at 08:38 AM. In headline and second bullet, corrects percentage change.