StoneCo Q3 adjusted net income rises 30% Y/Y

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Q3 total revenue and income of R$671.1M (US$159M) jumped 60% from the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted net income of R$201.9M rose 30% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted net margin of 30.1%, up 8.5 basis points from a year ago.

Total payment volume of R$32.6B rose 50% Y/Y.

Total active clients reached 428,900, up 83% Y/Y; net addition of active clients was 68,700.

Q3 take rate of 1.91% increased from 1.85% in Q2.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: StoneCo reports Q3 results (Nov. 21)