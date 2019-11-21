Gap gains after topping estimates, holding guidance

Gap (NYSE:GPS) beat on the top and bottom line, but comp sales slipped 4%, a tick more than the consensus 3.9% drop expected. Comp sales fell 4% at Old Navy and 7% at Gap Global.

Gross margin was down 90 bps to 39.0% of sales during the quarter. Adjusted operating margin fell 140 bps to 7.5% of sales.

Looking ahead, Gap sees comparable sales down at a low single digit rate for the full year and expects EPS to land in a range of $1.70 to $1.75 vs. $1.70 to $1.75 prior view and $1.74 consensus.

Shares of Gap are up 3.56% in AH trading to $16.83.

Previously: Gap EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 21)