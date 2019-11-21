GE shares hit highest mark since October 2018

General Electric (GE +1.2% ) rallied to touch its highest level in more than a year in mid-afternoon before pulling back a bit.

The stock has run up 17% since GE's Q3 earnings report prior to the Oct. 30 open, and it is the best performer of the 69 stocks comprising the SPDR Industrial Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) over the past month with a 31% gain as well as during the past three months with a 41% jump.

GE's market cap crossed back above $100B, although it remains a far cry from its 2000 peak of nearly $600B.