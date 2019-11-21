Intuit -1.4% after downside earnings outlook

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) falls 1.4% after Q1 beats arrived with mixed Q2 guidance, which sees downside EPS of $1.00-1.03 (consensus: $1.16). Revenue growth is seen between 11 and 13% for roughly $1.67-1.7B (consensus: $1.66B).

The company reiterates its inline FY outlook with revenue of $7.44-7.54B and EPS of $7.50-7.60.

Small Business and Self-Employed revenue rose 15% Y/Y in Q1 to $1B. Small Business Ecosystem increased 35% and Consumer Group grew 11% to $100M.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.