Williams-Sonoma bid down after earnings
Nov. 21, 2019
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) falls in AH trading even though comparable sales rose 5.5% in Q3 to top the consensus expectation for a gain of 4.9%. The West Elm business impressed again with a 14.1% comp for the quarter.
- Operating margin came in at 7.6% of sales, level with last year's mark.
- The retailer sees FY20 revenue of $5.77B to $5.90B vs. $5.84B consensus and FY20 EPS vs. $4.66 to $4.80 prior and $4.74 consensus.
- CEO update: "In a fragmented home furnishings industry, it is hard to overstate how important it has been for us to continually evolve to stay ahead of the pack and remain at the forefront of driving profitable growth. Importantly, our digital-first model is a key component of our success."
- WSM -5.45% AH to $65.00.
