Ooma +3.1% amid surprise Q3 adjusted profit

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is up 3.1% in light postmarket trade after Q3 earnings that resulted in a surprise non-GAAP profit.

Revenues rose 21.5% thanks to gains in core subscriptions (now making up 92% of the total revenue).

Gross profit rose 9.8% to $22M.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis to $6.78M (from a year-ago loss of $3.49M) amid higher operating expenses and a $3.1M restructuring charge.

But on a non-GAAP basis the company logged $0.1M in net income, vs. a year-ago loss of $0.5M.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $36.5M (up 22.5%); Product and other, $3.1M (up 10.4%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $39.6M-$40.3M (above consensus for $39M) and EPS of $0.00 to $0.02 (above expectations for -$0.07).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

