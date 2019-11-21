S&P, Dow limp to third straight day of losses

Stocks finished with slight losses as investors found no firm signs of progress on U.S.-China trade worth backing with buying action.

With the market still trading near all-time highs, some investors may have seen an opportunity to comfortably take some profits.

It was the third straight day of losses for the Dow, its longest losing streak since August, and the S&P 500's first three-day slide since September.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower, with real estate (-1.4%) the day's worst performer and losses in the tech sector (-0.5%) highlighted by a 1.1% drop in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index after UBS downgraded three companies to Sell.

The energy sector (+1.6%) was the day's clear winner, as WTI January crude oil climbed 2.8% to $58.58/bbl following a report indicating that OPEC and Russia likely would extend production cuts until June.

The recent advance in U.S. Treasury prices came to a halt, sending the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.61% and the 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 1.77%.