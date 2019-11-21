Pure Storage -23% after revenue miss, weak outlook

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) plunges 23.2% after the Q3 report missed on revenue and guided downside Q4 sales of $484-496M versus the $512.17M consensus. Q4 margin forecasts have gross from 67.5-70.5% and operating from 10-14%.

New CFO: Kevan Krysler will become the CFO early next month, joining PSTG from a role as VMware's SVP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.

Q3 gross margin was 71.7% compared to 68.1% in last year's quarter and the 67.9% consensus. Product gross margin was 73% (last year: 68.1%) and support subscription was 67.5% (last year: 68.1%).

Operating margin was 6.8%, down from last year's 9.1%.

The FY outlook sees revenue of $1.64-1.65B (consensus: $1.68B), gross margin of 69.2-70.1%, and operating margin of 2.6-3.9%.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.