Vici upsizes notes offering to $2.25B from $1.75B

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) that Vici Properties LP and Vici Note priced their offerings of $1.25B of 4.25% senior notes due 2026 and $1.0B of 4.625% senior notes due 2029 at a price equal to 100% of face value in a private offering.

The $2.25B notes offering is upsized from the $1.75B offering previously announced. Vici gains 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Issuers intend to use the proceeds to refinance the existing $1.55B asset-level real estate mortgage financing secured by the real estate assets associated with Caesars Palace Las Vegas, pay certain fees and expenses, and consummate certain other previously announced transactions.

