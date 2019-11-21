Unilever, Henkel and P-E firms eye bids for Coty's beauty brands - Reuters

European consumer goods giants Unilever and Henkel and a P-E funds including Advent and Cinven are talking to Coty (NYSE:COTY) about submitting bids for some of the U.S. cosmetics company's most popular beauty brands, Reuters reports.

Coty, which is majority owned by German conglomerate JAB Holdings, is expected to launch an auction process next month to find a new owner for a $7B portfolio of professional hair and nail care brands including Wella, Clairol, GHD and OPI, according to the report.

Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL), which recently bought the skin care unit of France's Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques, reportedly is expected to enter the race for Coty's brands.

Coty aims to complete the sale, which was announced last month, by the middle of 2020 and has hired Credit Suisse to handle discussions with prospective bidders.