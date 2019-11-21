PennantPark Investment Q4 net investment income falls

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 was $27.9M up from $27.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Q4 net investment income of $9.6M, or 14 cents per share, fell from $14.0M, or 20 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Q4 core net investment income was 17 cents per share.

Net asset value per share of $8.68 at Sept. 30, 2019 fell from $9.11 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q4 net change in net assets resulting from operations were $8.2M, or 13 cents per share, compared with $12.5M, or 18 cents per share, in Q4 2018, primarily due to a lower yielding portfolio, depreciation and net realized losses on our investments, and credit facility amendment and debt issuance costs.

Previously: PennantPark Investment misses on total investment income (Nov. 21)